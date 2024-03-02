Arunachal: Pariksha Pe Charcha held at Yupia

YUPIA- While addressing the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” , Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen said that “Education empowers individuals by providing them with knowledge, skills, and confidence to pursue their goals and make informed decisions” .

DC Bomjen was addressing the students, parents and teachers here during a Pariksha Pe Charcha program held by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights ( NCPCR) in collaboration with the District Administration at the auditorium Hall of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV), Yupia on Friday.

Terming perseverance, hard work and discipline as the mantra for success in life Bomjen added that ‘ there is no substitute to hardwork and further advised the teachers and the parents to provide love, support, and guidance, shaping their child’s values, beliefs, and behaviours.

DC Bomjen also spoke about the sports quota provisions and exhorted the students to take part in co curriculum activities.

Addressing the gathering Smt. Anya Ratan, Chairperson, APSCPCR said that “One of the most poignant aspect of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” is that it encourages a collaborative effort of the parents, teachers and students approach to education, where the collective support becomes the cornerstone of success.”

She also emphasized on the role of parents and teachers as vital in moulding the character of a child.

Encouraging the students to actively participate in the Pariksha Pe Charcha program she further informed that “Children, teachers and parents can apply for participation through the My Government portal and take part in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha ‘ with the Prime Minister. “

Smt. A.D Sharma, member District Resource Group cum coordinator NCPCR dwelt on the techniques for a stress free examination preparation while R.K Rob through a PowerPoint presentation cited the role of the parents in creating a stress free environment for the children to grow to their fullest potentials.

APSCPCR members Taba Champa,Miti Libang, DDSE T T Tara, DD ICDS Smt.Aroty Tayeng, Bhaskar Chakraboty ,NCPCR N.E Region , SDO Doimukh I/C Nyalisa Raji, SMC members and more than 300 students attended the program.