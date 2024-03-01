Arunachal: APU Pasighat observe One -Day Financial Literacy Week

PASIGHAT- Department of Commerce Arunachal Pradesh University Campus ( APU ), Pasighat observe One -Day Financial Literacy Week on Friday at Arunachal Pradesh University Campus. ‘Make a Right Start – Become Financially Smart’ is the theme of the Financial Literacy Week.

ADVERTISEMENT

On this financial awareness programme, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Tomo Riba shared a beautiful history that how one woman built big house by purchasing one brick at a time. He advice masses to start acquiring financial knowledge before its to late and appeal students to use money judiciously.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates new district ‘Keyi Panyor’

Resource person, Mridul Hazarika, Chief Manager of State Bank of India, Pasighat highlighted the financial literacy knowledge and told masses to plan short-term and long-term investment according to their requirement.

During the programme, Dr. Chiging Yamang, HoD (i/c), Department of Commerce, highlighted about the behavior, knowledge and attitudes of local people towards financial literacy.

Arunachal: NPP will field 30 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections; Thangwang Wangham

Dr. Yab Rajiv Camder, Asst. Prof. Department of Commerce also highlighted the importance of financial literacy and he appealed masses to think rationally before purchasing luxurious goods.

He said that Money is not a God but not less than God, therefore, he told masses to give same importance to money management and devotion of God.

During the financial awareness programme Narmi Darang, Registrar was also present.