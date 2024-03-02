Arunachal: Cabinet approves 39 posts of faculties in TRIHMS

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today chaired the State Cabinet Meeting that took several important decisions for the welfare of the people and development of the State.

In a major decision to strengthen the health and education sector, the Cabinet approved the proposal for creation of 39 (thirty – nine) posts of faculties in Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in view of the up-gradation of the intake capacity of MBBS students to 100 in the lone Medical College of the State.

Proposal for the creation of one each post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in the department of Cardiology in Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) also got positive nod from the Cabinet.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for creation of 1 (one) post of Deputy Drugs Controller under Directorate of Health Services.

In a major boost to strengthen the Frontier Highways, the Cabinet approved the proposal for 2(Two) Highway Circles at Itanagar and Jairampur and 2(Two) Highway Divisions at Koloriang and Rupa along with 20 regular posts and 20 outsourced contractual posts. The Cabinet also approved the proposal for creation of 1(One) post of Chief Architect under Arunachal Pradesh Public Works Department.

The Cabinet discussed in length on the importance of Gaon Burah institution and hence approved the proposal for creation of 42(Forty two) posts of Gaon Burah (GB) and Head Gaon Burah (HGB) (36 GBs and 06 HGBs respectively) in various districts.

The Department of Indigenous Affairs also got nod from the cabinet for 19 (Nineteen) posts with 08(Eight) temporary posts and 11(Eleven) Contingency (Skilled/ Un-Skilled) posts.

Cabinet accorded approval to rename various Government institutions after influential personalities who contributed immensely towards socio-economic development of their areas. The Cabinet acknowledged their contributions and hence named the below institutions in their name as follows:

Govt. College, Yachuli renamed as “Neelam Taram” Government College, Yachuli, Keyi Panyor. Community Health Centre, Yazali renamed as “Jotam Toko Takam” CHC, Yazali, Keyi Panyor. Govt. Secondary School, Deed renamed as “Neelam Tebi” Govt. Secondary School, Deed, Keyi Panyor. Panyor Bridge, Yazali renamed as “Gem Taje Bridge”, Yazali, Keyi Panyor. Government Higher Secondary School, Talo renamed as “Gem Teri” Government Higher Secondary School, Talo, Keyi Panyor. PMGSY Road from 73 Kimin- Ziro BRTF, Lumri village renamed as “Neelam Nido Road”, Lumri, Keyi Panyor. Stretch of Road from Lazu- Khonsa Road near 6th AR Unit Hospital to Helipad renamed as “Shaheed Babu Rao Road”, Khonsa, Tirap. Multipurpose Cultural Hall, Basar renamed as “Marto Kamdak Multipurpose Cultural Hall Basar”, Leparada. District Hospital, Basar renamed as “Todak Basar District Hospital Basar”, Leparada.

The Cabinet approved notifying 23 local languages and dialects of constitutionally notified tribes of Arunachal Pradesh as third language in the state. This step is being taken to preserve and promote our indigenous language and dialects.

The proposal for amendment of Syllabi for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination Rule – 2019 got approved today by the Cabinet which includes topics related to Arunachal Pradesh in both Preliminary Examinations as well as in Main Examination of the APSCCE.

The Cabinet also recommended for appointment of Member for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Cabinet approved framing of recruitment rules for the posts of Joint Director of Nursing, Senior Public Health Nursing Officers, District Public Health Nursing Officer and Laboratory Assistant, Laboratory Technician, Senior Laboratory Technicians.