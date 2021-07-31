Arunachal: NYP skill development training programme Concludes at Nampong

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Young girls and women not only outnumbered their male counterparts but also actively took part in three-day skill development training programmes (SDTPs) of National Youth Project (NYP) reflecting rising role of feminine gender in this women-centric state, said Nampong SDO Idam Bagra in his address to valedictory faction at Nampong on Saturday.

Women hold the fort of any society whose status is always showcased by their capabilities and this training would make them self-reliant and more confident for which the NYP team led by president H P Biswas deserves appreciation, he said.

Pointing out that every Arunachalee of this thinly populated state counts, Bagra asked 80 passed out trainees to make practical use of what they have learnt not only to benefit themselves and families but also to add to state domestic product (SDP). He also gave away certificates to them.

Biswas, flanked by trainer Rajiv Nirmal, said that the NYP, empanelled by Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, National Skill Development Corporation and Mumbai’s Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech & Hearing Disabilities (Divyangjan), offers training in 23 traders to make the trainees skilled to earn at their respective homes.

These SDTPs sponsored by state Govt under border area development programme (BADP) trained 80, 30 and 45 local people at Nampong, Namphai and Miao respectively. Moreover, such SDTP on bread, biscuits, jam and jelly making and mushroom cultivation in collaboration with NERCOMP at Sumpoi village near Diyun with NYP coordinator Tadar Rongsa also concluded on Saturday.

Such trainings would be from time to time conducted whenever entrusted by the state Govt, he added.

Interestingly, of total 13,83,727 population of the state males (713,912) outnumber females (669,815) as per 2011 census. But, many women have already flew Arunachal flag across the world, namely Ansu Jamsenpa for conquering Mount Everest five times and bodybuilder Paklu Taipodia and fashion ambassador Mrs India World-2017 Dr. Duyu Meena Mudang, to name a few.