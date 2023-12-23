Arunachal: Musical Fest Kickstarts at Pumao Village in Longding

LONGDING- To carry forward the fervour among the locals, Assam Rifles in Longding district kickstarted an enchanting Musical Fest at Pumao Village, in Longding. Primarily to honour the fallen heroes and to jell in with the happiness of locals in this festive mood.

The Wancho community inhabiting the Longding district is home to enthusiastic and zestful people. Every aspect of life here is celebrated with one common factor that is togetherness.

The event was dedicated to Late Hav Achak Wangpan resident of Pumao Village, he served the nation selflessly for 22 years before passing away in the year 2020. Every year in his memory a football tournament is organised in the village and the youth actively participated in it.

An inter-village football and volleyball tournament was organised by Pumao Village Defence Services Welfare Association in conjunction with Assam Rifles, the final match was conducted of 23 Dec 2023 itself.

The half time of the game was graced by a dance troupe performing traditional dance of the tribe. The winning team was felicitated with medals and prizes. Daughter of Late Hav Achak Wangpan was felicitated by Camp commander, Pumao Camp, Assam Rifles.

In his speech the camp commander spoke to honour the fallen heroes, without their sacrifices it surely would have been a difficult world to live in. He motivated the youth to join armed forces to carry forward the legacy of fearless tribe and selfless service. He thanked the village authorities and wished everyone for upcoming Christmas and New Year.

The speech was followed by a mesmerizing musical evening by Jazz Band of Assam Rifles. The locals enjoyed the tunes of patriotism and later on joined in with their jingles as well.

The delighted villagers stepped into the Christmas celebration mode along with the Assam Rifles. The villager authority and specifically the youth expressed their gratitude and appreciated the event organised by Assam Rifles.