Arunachal: Monastic Dance ‘Palden Lhamo’ and ‘Gonpo’ introduce in Jang Palpung Zangdok palri monastery

Arunachal

Last Updated: March 30, 2023
1 minute read
Tawang-  The monastic dances specially the dance of deities Palden Lhamo and Gonpo or Mahakala were introduced for the first time in Jang Palpung Zangdok palri monastery today. The villagers of Jang and its surrounding areas gathered in huge number to witness the monastic dances and take blessings.

Beginning with today the tradition of performing these monastic dances will be done in every 11-12 lunar month in the coming years informed Khenpo Ngima Tashi the chief monk of the monastery.

Deputy Commissioner Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo alongwith ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu, DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntsok, officers from army, Civil administration and public leaders also attended the function.

In his address to the public DC commended Khenpo Ngima Tashi and sangha community for the hard work they have put in to learn and manage the costumes of the monastic dance. He stressed on preservation of culture and tradition and asked younger generation to speak and promote mother tongue, he said that other languages can be learned in educational institutions, but one’s own mother tongue can be learnt at home and within the community only.

DC and ZPC later distributed blankets and jackets to all the monks of Jang Palpung monastery. These blankets and jackets were sponsored by Gurgaon based NGO The Hans Foundation supported by Arunodaya Welfare society. Secretary of Arnodaya welfare Society Sonam Wangdi was felicitated by the Khenpo to express his gratitude on behalf of the sangha community.

ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu expressed his happiness on introduction of such sacred and beautiful monastic dance at Jang Palpung monastery. He congratulated Khenpo and Sangha Community for their success in introducing this centuries old monastic tradition. He also conveyed his gratitude to the Hans foundation and Arunodaya Welfare Society for providing jackets to all the monks and nuns of Tawang, also donating four ambulances and generators last year and distributing blankets this year.

He offered his prayers to make this annual monastic event successful in years to come and to make it major tourist attraction.

