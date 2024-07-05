Arunachal: MLAs of Doimukh and Sagalee Convene for Education Sector Coordination Meeting

YUPIA- In a significant move to improve the quality of education under rural PapumPare District, Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, and Sagalee MLA Ratu Techi jointly convened a coordination meeting with the key stakeholders from the education sector aimed at enhancing collaborative efforts and addressing pressing challenges within the system.

The meeting, held at ZPC Conference Hall Yupia brought together representatives from the District Administrations, school administrators and Zilla Parishad Members. DDSE cum DPO TT Tara briefed about the issues and problems faced by the education department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The issues the DDSE brought to primary focus was on rationalization of teachers through transfer and posting, issue of subject teachers , merger of defunct and low enrolment schools, teacher accommodation, revival of hostels and stipendiary schools, improvement of school infrastructures and strategies to improve teacher quality, student performance and continuous professional development to equip teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge.

Speaking on the occasion 13 Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek remarked, “This meeting represents a pivotal step towards fostering a more cohesive and effective education system. By bringing together all key stakeholders, we can collectively address the myriad of challenges faced by the education department and work towards our common goal of providing quality education for all.”

He also called out to the teachers for shedding off all political differences and concentrate on improving the quality of education.

Speaking about the necessity of teacher rationalization, Vivek further assured of zero political interference in case of teacher transfer and posting.

Vivek suggested for a follow-up meeting to be scheduled after six months to review the progress and continue discussions.

15 Sagalee MLA Ratu Techi while addressing the school administrators spoke about the proposal for merger of low enrollment schools.

Also Read- 51 feet statue of Sage Parshuram to Come up on Holy bank in Lohit

He said that “ Merging low enrollment schools is often considered as a strategy to optimize resources, improve educational offerings, and ensure sustainability. However challenges like community resistance, logistics, the impact on students has also to be considered before the merger finalisation; for which ground work and a general consensus is required.”

The technocrat turned politician also sought cooperation and collective effort from all the stakeholders to face the challenges in the education department.

DC Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen advised the teachers to be sincere and always be abreast about the latest developments in their respective subjects.

ZPC Smt. Nabam Yakum pointed out that the appointment of subject teachers as CRCCs and BRCCs deepens the subject teacher scarcity.

Also Read- 70 students, teachers stranded at a school in Changlang rescued after 2 days

She suggested for BRCCs and CRCCs to teach in the nearby schools.

All Papum Pare District Students Union President Gollo Lento while assuring cooperation to the Education department also suggested for “no political or bureaucratic interference in the teacher transfer posting, discouraging development activities in low enrollment schools and allocating a fixed amount percentage of the MLAD for the education sector.

Earlier DPC Tang Moromi presented the overview of the Papum Pare education department . She highlighted the manpower strength, infrastructural assets, student’s performance of the past two years and the state and centrally sponsored schemes implemented in the district.

All the ZPMs of Papum Pare also presented the issues faced by the schools pertaining to shortage of subject teachers, lack of teacher’s accommodation and hostel facilities etc.