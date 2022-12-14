ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Member Secretary APSLSA inspects Tezu District Jail

December 14, 2022
TEZU-  Yomge Ado, Member Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) visited and inspected District Jail, Tezu today to take stock of the issues and facilities provided and other activities for improving the living conditions of inmates in the jail.

The Officer was accompanied by Mr. R. Olley, Dy. Superintendent of Jail, Mr Taw Tagu, Assistant Jailor, Miss Maya Tayo, Chief Warden along with Legal Aid Functionaries, Miss Yamin Talong and Nyaken Ado, Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) of District Legal Services Authority, Lohit.

The Member Secretary, APSLSA during the inspection of the Women Cell, Medical Ward, Kitchen, UTP Cell and Convict Cell and thoroughly enquired about the condition of jail inmates languishing in the District Jail, Tezu and apprised that one of the prominent and core activity of the Legal Services Institutions is providing of free legal aid/services and an interactive sessions with the inmates were held on the spot to take stock of various facilities and issues.

Later, a meeting was held with the Jail Authority to ensure that every prisoner are provided timely free legal aid as mandated under National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)’s Free and competent Legal Services schemes and regulations under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 which every persons in custody are entitled and other facilities.

Total of 81 inmates with 18 UTPs and 63 convicts including a lady were lodge during the visit.

