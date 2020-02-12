Arunachal: Mama Natung assures for all possible support to Para Sportsperson

Itanagar

The Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh Mama Natung has assured for all possible support to the Para Sportsperson and Athletics in the state, informed a informed Techi Sonu, Secretary General of Paralympic Association of Arunachal, in a press release.

In the press release it was informed that “A delegation of Paralympic Association of Arunachal(PAA), led by it’s President Nabam James, Secretary General Techi Sonu accompanied by other members of the Association met with Mama Natung, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and WRD, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday in Itanagar and submitted a memorandum of the Association to the Minister..

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal(PAA) had briefed the Minister about the vision and mission of the Paralympic Association of Arunachal.

The Minister Mama Natung has assured the Paralympic Association of Arunachal for fully supports to the Para Sportsperson and Athletics in the state. He also assured to place the matter in the next Budget Session of Arunachal Assembly and will demand for separate sports quota especially for the Para Sportsperson.

Minister has also assured to give directions to all the Sport Departments to support the Paralympic Games very soon. The Minister assured for full cooperation and guidance to promote the scope of the Para Sports games and activities in the state to encourage the Divyangjangs and Paralympians for excellence in their respective field of experts and interests, mentioned in the press release.