Arunachal: Lombo Tayeng and Tapir Gao given huge warm welcome in Mebo

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng) – BJP candidates, for Mebo Assembly Constituency, Lombo Tayeng and for Eastern Arunachal Parliamentary Constituency, Tapir Gao were given welcome in Mebo today by BJP office bearers and party workers.

As a part of welcome reception, a mass car and bike rally was organized from Raneghat bridge point to Motum village, the native village of Lombo Tayeng by covering villages of Ayeng, Mebo, Romdum, Darne, Ngopok, Kiyit etc and culminated at Motum village.

Both Tayeng and Gao also addressed the public at Motum after the rally, wherein the leaders duo re-assured the voters and supporters of BJP government for more development in 39th Mebo if Tayeng and Gao is elected again.

In his public address, Gao clarified the doubt of many party workers of BJP and said that, the BJP ticket was given to Lombo Tayeng due to conflicting claim of tickets by six BJP ticket aspirants despite of party high command asking them to resolve the ticket matter within the aspirants by coming to a common consensus upon a single leader.

“When I was passing through Bismak Nagar on my way travelling toward eastern constituency, I received a call from CM Pema Khandu on the first week of March who said that, all the six ticket aspirants of Mebo are not agreed on a single candidate, so with no option left he was inviting Congress’s Lombo Tayeng to join BJP and giving the ticket to him.

So, I too had no option and had to agree on the CM’s decision for the party’s welfare”, added Gao.

On the part of Lombo Tayeng, he said that, in his political career of 30 years in which he won five times and lost one time, he never contested from BJP though he had joined BJP for a short time just before the 2019 election. But I hope this time also Lombo Tayeng will win this seat” Gao added.

Lombo Tayeng also urged his voters and well-wishers including party workers to vote for MP candidate Gao also, as voting him alone as MLA won’t serve the purpose.

When asked to Tapir Gao for his reaction over his colleague Kiren Rijiju bringing huge road projects at Arunachal west constituency, but he fails to bring such major projects in Arunachal east in the context of Mebo-Dhola road, Gao said that the proposal of Rs. 400 Cr has already been submitted to the Ministry.

On the part of Lombo Tayeng when asked about the alleged allegation over him of corruption on Rs. 35 Cr flood control project at Sigar, he clarified that he didn’t do any corruption and allegation and misunderstanding created by some section of people are wrong.

“The amount for flood control was about Rs. 25 Cr and rest were for other infrastructural developments like school education and irrigation. The works on the flood control was completed and done as per the specification of the government, but due to the massive flood on Siang river, the flood control bunds were damaged. The natural calamity and damages out of it can’t be held responsible to anyone”, said Tayeng.