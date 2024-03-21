Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Congress releases list of 34 candidates

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Congress on Thursday, released the list of 32 candidates set to contest Legislative Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh. Congress has fielded Sanhey Phuntsok against BJP candidate and present Arunachal CM Pema Khandu from the Mukto-ST seat.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress party on Thursday released a list of 34 candidates.

The names include leaders like Sanhey Phuntsok, Kompu Dolo, Okram Yosung, Tobing Lego among others. The state Assembly has a total of 60 seats.

Name of 34 candidates

There are a total of 8,86,848 electorates in the state including, 4,49,050 female voters, 5,740 service voters and five third-gender voters. The state has a total of 2,226 polling booths out of which 156 would be managed entirely by women, while 49 would be managed by youth and three especially by persons with disabilities (PWDs). Altogether 480 polling booths are under shadow areas in the state, while 588 booths have been identified as critical and 443 as vulnerable.