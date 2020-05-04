Arunachal
Arunachal Lockdown 3.0- List of activities that are restricted and allowed
Please go through here carefully to understand the relaxation and guidelines.
ARUNACHAL PRADESH LOCKDOWN 3.0 ( GREEN ZONE )
|S.NO
|
ACTIVITY
|GREEN ZONE
|1
|All Shops in urban areas in markets, market complexes
|YES
|2
|All standalone (single) shops, neighborhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes in urban areas(essential and non-essential)
|YES
|3
|Travel by Air, Train, metro
|NO
|4
|Inter-State Road Movement
|NO
|5
|Education Institutions
|NO
|6
|Hospitality, Hotels
|NO
|7
|Social, Political, Cultural and Religious gatherings
|NO
|8
|Movement between 7 PM – 5 AM in District Headquarters
|NO
|9
|Venturing Out pregnant women and those 65
|NO
|10
|Gym, sports complex, swimming pools, parks and bars
|NO
|11
|Medical Clinics, OPD
|YES
|12
|E Commerce (No bringing of labour from outside state)
|YES
|13
|Auto, Taxi, Cycle rickshaw
|50% .
|14
|Inter-District Bus
|50% .
|15
|Intra-District Bus
|50% .
|16
|Urban Areas: Industrial Establishments (5EZ, EOU industrial estates and townships)
|YES
|17
|Urban Areas: Manufacturing of essential goods, drugs, pharma, medical devices, their raw material & intermediaries
|YES
|18
|Bamboo industry (with staggered shifts and social distancing)
|YES
|19
|Manufacturing units of packaging materials
|YES
|20
|Urban in situ construction
|YES
|21
|Urban single non/essential shops
|YES
|22
|Private offices with minimum workforce (No bringing of labour frorn o(1tside) YES
|YES
|23
|Government Offices: Visitors to be avoided and the requests can be met through phone
|YES
|24
|Agri Activities
|YES
|25
|Bank & Finances
|YES
|26
|Courier & Postal
|YES
|27
|Goods traffic
|YES
|28
|Rural areas: All industries and construction activities YES
|YES
|29
|Shops in rural areas (except malls )
|YES