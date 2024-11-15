Arunachal: Janjatiya Gaurav Divas observedheld at Plain

PALIN- The Kra DAADI District Administration had conducted the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, an information, Education & Communication (IEC) campaign Programme to create awareness about implementation on the scheme, “Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA)” on 15th November, 2024 in Nyokum Hall Palin. The Programme was attended by all the HoDs of the District, Panchayat representatives and public.

The Programme was presided over by Likha Tejji, I/C Deputy Commissioner. He extended welcome to each and every one who were present in the Programme.

The DC, highlighted about the importance of the IEC Programme under DAJGUA which start from 15th November and end on 26th November, 2024. He requested all the HoOs to frame holistic action plan for implementation of DAJGUA scheme in next 5 years.

Biri Tako DPO cum nodal officer, DAJGUA informed the house about the basic objective of the DAJGUA. This scheme aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of the tribal communities by adopting saturation coverages for tribal families in tribal majority villages and aspirational districts.

The scheme targeted to be implemented in 329 villages and 25 Districts of Arunachal Pradesh. In Kra Daadi District 26 villages have been identified by the Ministry of Tribal affairs. Under this mission 25 interventions of 17 Ministries will be taken up to bring holistic development for the welfare of the tribal population.

During the Programme various Head of Offices (HoOs) had spoken and highlighted about the importance of schemes and services to be render from their respective departments. Panchayat representatives also spoke and extended gratitude about new mission for tribal Development.

During the Programme, the team of Kra Daadi District Health Department had conducted health camps to mark the occasion. The health camp was benefited by many officials and public who have visited the Programme.