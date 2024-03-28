Arunachal: HU students visit Tipi Orchid Research Centre in West Kameng

ITANAGAR- Students of Botany Department, Himalayan University ( HU ) , visited the Tipi Orchid Research Centre, West Kameng under the Department of Environment and Forest (GoAP) on 26th March 2024 to mark its Annual Field Trip program.

The participants of the trip were received by the Scientist-in-Charge, Dr. Jambey Tsering who meticulously guided them in the premises.

Giving a walk though the establishment Dr.Tsering shared his knowledge and expertise on various orchids found within the Research Centre and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.

He also demonstrated their natural cultivation and propagation methods along with pollination techniques of few special orchids. He also explained about tissue culture techniques carried out in the Centre for artificial propagation of orchids.

Dr. Tsering further presented PowerPoint presentation about taxonomic position, documentation, distribution and economic importance of orchids. He also highlighted about scopes of orchid cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh.

The trip ended with a noble gesture from Dr. Tsering, who presented a book entitled “Orchids of Orchid Research Centre, Tipi: A Pictorial Hadbook” to the library of Himalayan University and Brochure booklets to the student participants.

During this One Day trip the students visited the museum, herbarium office, nursery green houses, Orchid jungle and Tissue culture laboratory set up in the Centre. They also had a chance to see other endemic plants of North East India like Nepenthes khasiana (Pitcher Plant).

The students also visited a local waterfall site, a local monastery, a wine factory and park as a part of recreational activity. The trip was conducted under the guidance of Tour Leader, Dr. Tapi Taka, Assistant Professor and Dr. Hage Asha (Tour Assistant), Assistant Professor, Botany Department, Himalayan University.