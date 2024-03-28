MHA extends AFSPA in 3 dists of Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months

ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

The MHA besides the three district of Arunachal Pradesh has also extended AFSPA in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations.

NEW DELHI-    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh for another period of six months declaring them as ‘disturbed area’ with effect from April 1.

Through a government notification, the MHA besides the three district of Arunachal Pradesh has also extended AFSPA in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam as ‘disturbed area’.

“And whereas a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaken,” the MHA said in its notification.

“Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from 01.04.2024, unless withdrawn earlier,” the MHA notification said.

