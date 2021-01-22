Arunachal:  Honchun Ngandam expresses concern over deforestation for shifting cultivation in Longding

ITANAGAR: Minister for RWD, Science & Technology Honchun Ngandam expressed his concern over and deforestation for shifting cultivation in the Longding . He was chairing a meeting of officers and officials of science & Technology department.

Expressing his serious concern on Shifting Cultivation practices that involves cutting and burning of jungles especially in Longding District, the Minister advice that we should try to avoid deforestation and save existing environment for safeguard of forest and its products. The release said.

Arunachal Pradesh is characterized by hilly and rugged terrain condition, wherein, soil & water conservation like terracing is very useful for sustainable agricultural development in the state. and urged the Science & Technology and State Remote Sensing Application Centre(SRSAC) to come up with research and recommendation of such more scientific measures like terracing and other soil and water conservation measures to increase productivity and stop soil losses in the state with the use of Remote sensing & GIS and UAV technologies for submission to Govt, of Arunachal Pradesh for necessary action.

But, “Shifting cultivation is being practiced by the people of the district without any scientific methods resulting the low crop production” he said. The soil erosion, river sedimentation, climate changes, Global warming etc are the result of the deforestation across the world. He informed.

Ngandam requested the Secretary(S&T), Director (S&T) and the Director, State Remote Sensing Application Centre(SRSAC) to visit Longding District and practically see the agricultural practices, Jhum cultivation, livelihood and interact with the local people, farmers, Panchayat leaders and the Govt, officials.

Minister also instructed to constitute a team of scientist / engineers from Science & Technology and SRSAC to visit all the Districts starting in the month of February, 2021 onwards.

Secretary Science & Technology and RWD, Ajay Chagti, Director (S&T), C D Mungyak, Director ( S&T), H Dutta, Director (SRSAC) and senior scientists of SRSAC among other officials of the department were present and several other issue of the department were also discussed.