Arunachal: Papum Pare Admin carried out mass social service

YUPIA: District Administration Papum Pare, carried out a mass social service at district headquarter Yupia today.

Team led by ADC(Hq) Tabang Bodung cleaned up the roadside jungles and garbage right from tri-junction point of highway to district headquarter Yupia and all premises of offices respectively.

ADC appealed all denizens to keep the Yupia town clean and green and refrain from throwing plastics and garbage in open spaces.

He further thanked all HoDs, officers staffs and members of various churches for their whole hearted cooperation in the cleanliness drive. UD and Housing, Yupia Division pressed into service their vehicles to lift the waste collected.

All HoDs of various departments, admin officers, other officers, officials and members of various churches in large numbers enthusiastically participated in the drive.