Arunachal: Himalayan University Holds CWSN Clinical Camp

ITANAGAR: The Department of Special Education at Himalayan University successfully organized a Guidance, Assessment and Clinical Services Camp for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) at Pragati: An Early Childhood Intervention Center in Itanagar on February 23, 2026.

The initiative was conducted as part of the department’s ongoing commitment to community outreach, inclusive education, and early identification of developmental needs among children. A team comprising qualified faculty members, special educators and trainees participated in the camp under the supervision of the Head of the Department.

Speaking on the occasion, M. Ibraheem Khan, Head of the Department of Special Education, highlighted the importance of early intervention in maximizing the developmental potential of children with special needs.

He emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between academic institutions, intervention centres and families to promote inclusive and equitable education practices.

The camp witnessed active participation from children enrolled at Pragati Intervention Center and received positive feedback from parents and staff members.

Along with providing assessment and clinical support, the programme also served as practical field exposure for B.Ed. Special Education trainees, enabling them to enhance their skills in evaluation and intervention strategies.

Officials stated that such outreach initiatives aim to strengthen support systems for children with special needs in the region while promoting awareness about inclusive education.

The Department of Special Education at Himalayan University reiterated its commitment to organizing similar community-based programmes in the future.