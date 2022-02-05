Arunachal Guv, CM Extend Boori Boot Yullo greetings

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed Boori Boot Yullu greetings.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has greeted the people of the State on the festive occasion of Boori Boot Yullo. He expressed his hope that the festivity will promote amity and oneness amongst the people of the State.

In his message, the Governor said that the Boori Boot Yullo is an expression of traditional cultural practices, faith and belief system of our forebears. This festival is celebrated as a mark of culture of co-existence, peace and harmony in the society. I wish that this festival continues to bring about social cohesion in the community and endorses care and possessiveness for the environment amongst the present and future generations.

May these festive rituals invoke the spirit of Boori Boot and bless one and all with positivity, good health and prosperity, he said in his message.

The Governor also appealed to the people to strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocol and COVID appropriate behaviour to remain safe from this Pandemic.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today extended his best wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Boori Boot Yullo, one of the major festivals celebrated by the Nyishis, especially of Kamle district.

In a message this evening, Khandu said the Nyishis are one of the most exuberant tribes of the state, who have been preserving their traditional heritage with pride since ages while passing it on successfully to the next generation.

“Being the largest tribe of the state, our Nyishi brothers and sisters have contributed immensely in development of our state besides propagating peace and communal harmony. May this joyous celebration of Boori Boot Yullo strengthen the bond amongst all communities that make Arunachal Pradesh one entity,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism that the festival will successfully invoke the Almighty to usher in a new era of peace, progress and good health in the state. While lauding the indigenous communities of the state for taking pride in their respective culture, he said celebration of festivals such as Boori Boot Yullo is one proven way of preserving indigenous culture for posterity.

Khandu, however, appealed to the people to be cautious of the COVID 19 virus and not let their guards down while celebrating festivals.