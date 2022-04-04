ADVERTISMENT
Festival

Arunachal Governor, CM extend Mopin Greetings

In his message, the Governor said that Mopin is a socio-religious festival of our Galo Tribe, which is associated with propitious agricultural prospects. 

April 4, 2022
Arunachal Governor, CM extend Mopin Greetings
ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday extended greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the festive occasion of Mopin.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his warm greetings to the people of the State on the festive occasion of Mopin. He wished that the festivity will herald happiness, amity and prosperity in the State.

In his message, the Governor said that Mopin is a socio-religious festival of our Galo Tribe, which is associated with propitious agricultural prospects.  It is observed to seek blessings of bounteous Goddess Ane Mopin, the Goddess of prosperity for bumper harvest, communal harmony and good health for all.

Showcasing an amazing array of ritualistic and cultural activities, along with Popir Dance, this festival is a great medium for preserving and promoting our cultural heritage, he said.

The Governor shared his optimism that the festival, prevalent since ancient times and handed down from generation to generation, will continue to propagate the rich spiritual, cultural and social traditions of the Galo Community.

On this joyous occasion, I join my Galo brethren in offering prayers to Goddess Ane Mopin and seek her blessings for each one of us, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today extended his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Mopin, festival of the Galos of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Mopin paints our life with white, the symbol of peace and purity. May this joyous festival usher in peace, prosperity and good health for our people,” he said in a festival message here this evening.

Khandu lauded the Galos for celebrating the festival with traditional fervor and spread the message of love and peace. He said Mopin is one of the most colourful festivals of Arunachal Pradesh and has become an essence of the state’s unique identity.

“I join my Galo brothers and sisters in praying Ane Mopin to ward off all ills and evils that may befall on the society and save us from all calamities,” Khandu added.

He, meanwhile, appealed people to maintain caution as the state witnesses widespread rainfall that may trigger landslides and floods at vulnerable places.

“Happy Mopin to all,” Khandu wished.

April 4, 2022
