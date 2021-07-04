Arunachal: Governor B D Mishra, CM Pema Khandu extend Dree greetings

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor, and Chief Minister today extended their wishes to the people of the state, particulary the Apatani community, on the occasion of Dree, the agriculture-based festival.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his best wishes and heartiest festival greetings to each and every citizen of the State on the festive occasion of Dree. He wished that the warmth and splendour, which are part of the auspicious occasion, usher in happiness and prosperity in the coming year.

In his message, the Governor said that the Dree festival is the cultural identity of the Apatani Tribe, which they have proudly preserved since time immemorial. Celebration of this festival, like all other indigenous celebrations, has helped in the preservation, development and bestowing of the age old values and ethnic identity to future generations. He said that the continued promotion and practice of these festivals have positively helped the promotion of identity, belief, cultural distinction, social bonding and dispute resolution of the tribes.

The Governor appealed to the people of the State to stay informed and remain integrated in protecting their cultural heritage.

On this auspicious occasion, I offer my prayers to Danyi Piillo to invoke the Dree spirit amongst the people for the well being of all mankind, the Governor said in his message.

The Governor also appealed to all Arunachalis to remain safe from the COVID-19 Pandemic by observing COVID appropriate behaviour and follow the protocols of using face mask, social distancing, washing hands frequently and getting vaccinated in one’s turn.

“Happy Dree to all!” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a festival message this evening.

Extending best wishes, especially to members of the Apatani community, Khandu expressed hope that the festival will bless the people with happiness, good health and prosperity.

“Unlike earlier years, celebration of the grandest festival of my Apatani brothers and sisters this year will be subdued due to the ongoing pandemic. However, I believe that no pandemic of whatsoever magnitude can dampen the spirit and joy of Dree festival. Let’s all join our Apatani brothers and sisters in celebrating the festival with wishes and prayers,” he said.

While appealing all not to let their guards down against COVID 19 and continue to follow covid appropriate behaviours, Khandu prayed the Almighty to grant respite from the pandemic to the people.

“This Dree, even as we enjoy and celebrate in the confines of our homes, let’s pray that these hard times end soon and that we may celebrate with grandeur associated with all our indigenous festivals,” Khandu added.