Arunachal: GI Certificates handed over to State’s 18 Indigenous Products

NAMSAI- The inauguration session of the much-anticipated State Folk Music and Dance Festival of Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a momentous occasion as Geographical Indication (GI) certificates were conferred upon 18 distinctive products hailing from the picturesque landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, graced the event as the Chief Guest, accompanied by Tapir Gao, MP, East, among other dignitaries.

These GI-certified products stand as proud representatives of the rich cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship embedded within the heart of Arunachal Pradesh. Supported by the NABARD-Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, these products epitomize the dedication and talent of the local communities.

The 18 products bestowed with GI certificates include: Khaw Tai (Khamti Rice), Apatani Textile, Yak Churpi, Tangsa Textile, Monpa Textile, Adi Kekir (Ginger), Handmade Carpet, Monpa Handmade Paper, Nyishi Textile Products, Wancho Wooden Craft, Adi Textile, Galo Textile, Singpho Phalap (Singpho Tea), Adi Apong, Arunachal Pradesh Dao (Sword), Annyat Millet, Marua Apo (Marua Millet Beverage) and Khamti Handloom Textile.

These products encapsulate the unique traditions, skills, and natural resources of Arunachal Pradesh, each narrating a story of heritage and innovation passed down through generations.

During the event, Damodar Mishra, General Manager, congratulated all the applicants and assured continued support for future GI initiatives. He emphasized NABARD’s commitment towards undertaking post-GI activities, aiming for increased income generation and improved livelihoods.

Padmashree Dr. Rajni Kant, in his remarks, extended gratitude to the State Government and NABARD for their involvement in the GI journey. He highlighted the vast potential for GI certification among various indigenous products of Arunachal Pradesh, foreseeing immense opportunities for cultural preservation and economic growth.

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, expressed his appreciation for NABARD’s initiative, emphasizing its integral role in rural development activities within the state. He welcomed attendees to the festival, shedding light on the diverse cultural festivities of Arunachal Pradesh.

The State Folk Music and Dance Festival of Arunachal Pradesh will feature folk performances from 18 indigenous folk musical dance groups and 5 folk musical bands during the two-day programme, following which three selected teams will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2024 on March 2 and 3, 2024.