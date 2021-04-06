Arunachal: Galo without Mopin and Mopin without traditional rituals…will always be incomplete- Pema Khandu

AALO- “Galo without Mopin and Mopin without traditional rituals…will always be incomplete,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu attending Mopin festival at Aalo in West Siang district today.

He said wearing traditional dress without knowing the traditions and unable to speak in mother tongue doesn’t make a Monpa Monpa or a Galo Galo while emphasizing on the importance of indigenous culture and local languages.

Informing that he was blessed by local priests during his visit to the Donyi Polo Central Kargu Gamgi, he appreciated the Galos for preserving their culture and traditional faith.

“I am overwhelmed by your attachment with your roots. Galos are real torchbearers in maintaining the indigenous identity, which is the hallmark of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

He maintained that no amount of modernization should come in way of indigenous culture and faith, which he said are the most precious treasure handed down by the ancestors.

Acknowledging that the old infrastructure of the Central Kargu Gamgi was in need of maintenance, Khandu assured to provide funds for its renovation.

Talking about road connectivity to the district, Khandu informed that all packages on the Akajan-Likabali-Bame stretch, through which he had travelled yesterday, are under construction. He also informed that NHIDCL, which is executing the construction works has assured to complete the stretch within two years.

He, however, expressed concern over the progress of the Package 9, Nigmoi to Pangin tri-junction, of the Potin to Pangin stretch of Trans-Arunachal Highway (NH13) being constructed by M/S SRK Construction and Project Pvt Ltd.

“On my way to Aalo, I interacted with highway officials, local leaders, villagers and the contractors. Package 9 is very complicated. At this rate, this stretch will never be completed soon. When I am back in the capital, I will convene a meeting of all stakeholders including the contractor firm. Those at fault will be reprimanded and I assure you all a solution soon,” he said.

Khandu promised that the state government will give its best to complete all the nine packages of the Potin to Pangin (approx. 400 Kms) by March 2022 that has been marred by various controversies.

He also assured that the government is aware of the dilapidated sectoral and township roads in Aalo. For construction and maintenance of all township roads, he informed the state government has placed an amount of Rs 20 Cr under Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure (CCI) and another Rs 9 Cr under Chief Minister Comprehensive State Road Plan 2019-24 (CMCSRP).

“I request you all to check and ensure quality work once construction starts for the government will not grant funds time and again for the same work,” he urged.

Bringing up the issue of half-done Aalo stadium, Khandu regretted that it has been lying abandoned after start of construction work, making it unusable, since years.

He revealed that construction of the new stadium in place of the old ground was sanctioned under Special Plan Allocation (SPA). But since 2014 the SPA scheme was withdrawn by the central government and the state government had to dole out from its own resources to complete all ongoing projects under the scheme.

“It is very unfortunate that this particular project got left out. However, the state Sports & Youth Affairs minister has already visited the project and will be soon submitting a report to me. I assure that whatever fund is required to complete the project will be sanctioned. We cannot let the spirit dampen of spirited and talented footballers of Aalo area,” he promised.

Earlier in the day, Khandu along with Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao and legislators Kento Jini, Kumsi Sidisow, Hayang Mangfi, Ojing Tassing, Zignu Namchoom and Jikke Tako visited the Drug Rehabilitation & Recovery Centre, Aalo run by Mother’s Vision since 2013. More than 270 addicts have recovered from the institute to which Khandu assured government’s support.

They also visited the Aalo General Hospital and commissioned aYolo Health Kiosk, which has been donated by local legislator Kento Jini. Khandu also dedicated a newly constructed Tribal Culture Centre to the people under the Department of Indigenous Affairs.

Meanwhile, Khandu, as a Mopin gift, announced construction of a state-of-the-art Multi-Purpose Hall at Aalo.

“A similar gift has been also announced for Basar. We will sanction for both on the same day. Let us see and witness who – Basar or Aalo – beats the other in early completion of the projects,” he added light heartedly.