Arunachal: Wancho Council raises helping hand  to help  Senua Noksa Village fire victims

LONGDING ( By Nyatum Doke ) The executive body of Wancho Council lead by Adv. Somnai Wangpan, General Secretary, WC visited Senua village on 6th April, 2021 to extend their help to the victim families of Senua Noksa Village.

The team of Wancho Council had an interaction meeting with village authorities and victim families of Senua Noksa.

The team members of WC has handed relief materials as such as blankets, utensils, cloths for children and cash to victims family members through the Chief and Goan Bura ( GB) of Senua Village.

While proceeding interaction, the team members expressed shock and sadness upon the unfortunate fire accident and put advice for construction of house with sufficient space between the houses, learn to live with disciple for more careful, submission proper report of loss assessment, formation of committee for monitoring entire process of rehabilitation programs and learn to fight back strongly by self mentality collectively for early re-establishment of normal life with more discipline life of avoiding fire accident in near future.

The chief of the Senua Noksa village narrated entire unfortunate story of fire accident and appealed the WC and state govt. to help in availing the help of Govt. for early recovery of poor village to normalcy as this village have less number of educated people as of now.

Further, WC has given assurance to help victims families for recoverring the loss officials documents by appealing the district administration to pay special care in it. The WC also appeal the state govt. to help the village of Senua Noksa under various schemes of the govt like Govt. schemes at their doorstep (Sarkar aapke Dwar) on to priority.

It is inspiring to observe that the villagers of Senua Noksa are fighting hard for re-establishment of their village with the help of immediate traditional relieving help of its parent village i.e. Senua Noknu, state Govt. civil organisations and well wishers.

Also, along with the Wancho council, the Individuals (and organisations) like Pongjing Wangpan Proprietor M/s NP Enterprises, Sh. Abo Wangpan Proprietor PSK enterprises, Shri Lemkai Rangkham Proprietor M/S LK enterprises and Nocte Baptist churches Association poakkam Tirap Dist, Longphong Baptist church etc joined hands for the needy people of Senua Noksa.