Arunachal: AAPSU Condoles death of journalist jason khangthing

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) taking note of the disheartening news of the death of a promising Arunachal Today journalist jason khangthing; the AAPSU expressed deepest condolences and Prayers for the decease who died on his line of duty.

AAPSU Dy. Spokesperson Nepha Wangsa expressed shocked over the tragic incident and term it as a great loss for whole society. He stated that Jason Khangthing was part of the AAPSU’s Longliang mission under Tirap District merely two days before his death who was covering the news of AAPSU visits and meeting with Longliang Fire Victims.

Jason Khangthing was active student activist and was the Convenor of All Changlang District Students’ Union before he switch to journalist.

Changlang-based journalist, Jason Khangthing passed away on Monday night during his return journey to Miao after he had visited the Miao-Vijoynagar Road on recce.

According to sources, he was riding pillion on a motorbike. At the 4 Mile point of Mpen, there were three tractors ahead of them.

They reportedly overtook two tractors but were hit by the trailer of the third one. He was rushed to Dibrugarh in a very serious condition where he passed away.