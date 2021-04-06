DOIMUKH-12 NDRF organizes training programmes on “Disaster response” for community volunteers

DOIMUKH- 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is organizing various capacity building & training programmes for Volunteers for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) at 12 NDRF Hqr Doimukh.

Comprehensive course content has been prepared by 12 NDRF, Itanagar including topics like Basic Search and Rescue, patient assessment, BLS & CPR, Snake Biting, Fire safety, group exercises, etc. The Capacity building programme training will consists both theoretical and practical sessions so as to build the capacity and confidence of volunteers to act as first responders to a disaster in their respective areas.

A mega State level disaster training programme to volunteers is going on and its 6th batch of 123 volunteers will be completed on friday and 431volunteers have been trained previous 05 bathes.

Any disaster requires a quick response to save lives, contain the damage and prevent any secondary disasters. Affected community is always the “First Responder. Volunteers from the community play a vital role in immediate response to any disaster. CAPF personnel plays important role for providing immediate relief to the disaster victims.

12 NDRF is preparing them through capacity building programmes for better outcome in disaster response. 12 NDRF conducted 3 days capacity building programme of SSB personnel at 67 Battalion Lungla, 38 Battalion Tawang, and 30 Battalion Dirang, 73 Battalion Shergaon, 68 Battalion Debendra Nagar and 37 Battalion Mangaldoi.

One team of 12 NDRF is conducting familiarization exercise at Dhemaji district (Assam) from 01/04/2021 to 16/04/2021 during this exercise team is conducting COVID awareness programme, community awareness programme, school safety programme .