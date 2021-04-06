Arunachal: Governor calls upon the youth to be innovative and enterprising

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) called upon the youth of the State to imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. He urged upon the youth to come up with innovative ideas to address the problems faced by the State, while working and promoting ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ Abhiyan.

The Governor advised the youth to work with the aim to build an inclusive society in which every person feels integrated in nation’s development by using the best technology for providing ease of living for the people and bring transparency in governance. He asked them to promote ‘Start-up’ and ‘Make in India’ programmes amongst the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor emphasised that the youth must become agents of change and take lead in addressing the challenges such as illiteracy, economic inequalities and social discrimination in the society. They must perform their duties and have concern for the less fortunate and the less privileged, he said while interacting with a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), who called on him at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 6th April 2021.

The Governor said that as the youth wing of the ruling political party of the State, onus of ensuring that the fruits of the State and Central Governments flagship programmes reach the person in the last rung of the society and also to the remotest village of the State.

While appreciating the good gesture and mission of the delegation, the Governor reminded the delegation that the best fulfilment of their mission would lie in all of them, who are eligible to join the Indian Army.

Earlier, a 15-member delegation of State Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, led by Shri Ram Tajo, State President, BJYM submitted a resolution in honour of valour of the soldiers who fought bravely in the face-off with China in Ladakh.