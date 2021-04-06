Arunachal: EAC Awards Commendation Card to DC Dibang

DINJAN– Acknowledging the outstanding work done by Mr Minga Sherpa, DC Dibang towards promoting Civil Military Cooperation and commitment towards infrastructure development in remote areas of Upper Dibang District of Arunachal Pradesh, Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, GOC-in-C Eastern Command awarded the GOC-in-C Commendation Card to the young and dynamic DC at Dinjan Military Station on 06 Apr 21.

The Army Commander commended Mr Minga for displaying selfless dedication towards his duty and for his relentless support towards Indian Army’s endeavours in developing key infrastructure & security related installations in remote Dibang Valley.

Mr Sherpa has been proactive in addressing road connectivity issues and facilitating Indian Army’s efforts for enhancement of quality of life for troops and locals staying in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh. He has also been instrumental in speeding up land acquisition cases, repair of far flung bridges & commissioning of Hydel Power Plant to improve the infrastructure in the region.

Mr Sherpa thanked the Indian Army for supporting the civil administration towards the development of the region and bringing happiness in the lives of people through meaningful welfare projects.