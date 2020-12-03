Arunachal: Epi Sono Yangfo, Vice Principal Govt HS School, Polo Colony, Naharlagun passes away

Naharlagun: The vice-principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Polo Colony, Naharlagun, Epi Sono Yangfo (40), passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati (Assam) on Thursday morning due to prolonged illness.

She was a teacher serving for nearly 12 years. She was a headmistress at Government Secondary School, Banderdewa, and vice principal in-charge at Government Higher Secondary School, Bazarline, Seppa.

At the time of her death, she was serving as vice principal at Government Higher Secondary School, Polo Colony, Naharlagun.

Her last rites will be performed on December 4 at her private residence at Lekhi village, Naharlagun, behind Government Middle School.

She is survived by husband Honipa Sono Yangfo, general secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and a daughter.