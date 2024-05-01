ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Department of AHV & DD, Nirjuli observes May Day with plantation of saplings

Last Updated: May 1, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Department of AHV & DD, Nirjuli observes May Day with plantation of saplings

NIRJULI- Along with rest of the state, the May Day/Labour Day was celebrated by the department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development (AHV&DD) at the central cattle breeding farm, Nirjuli amidst the presence of officers, staffs and guests from other veterinary colleges.

While marking the day, a plantation programme was carried out in the premises adjoining the farm complex in which several species of tree saplings were planted. The plantation programme was carried out to raise greenery around the premises of the farm as well as for afforestation purposes to fight global warming due to rapid depletion of forest coverage in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining in the plantation programme, Dr Danjan Longri, Director, AHV&DD Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr Taba Heli, Joint Director, Composite Livestock Farm, Dr Chhinjo Meyor Gao, Manager, Central Cattle Breeding Farm (CCBF),  Dr Taking Gammi SVO, CCBF, Dr Seba Yomdo, SVO FMP planted tree saplings and also motivated the staffs with touching speeches, On the day 8 other guest doctors from College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Central Agricultural University, Selesih, Aizawl, Mizoram and College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam along with the staffs of CCBF participated, informed Dr. Taking Gammi, SVO, CCBF, Nirjuli.

Related Articles
Tags
Last Updated: May 1, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Guv, CM congratulate Yanung Jamoh Lego

Arunachal: Guv, CM congratulate Yanung Jamoh Lego

Arunachal: ECI orders repoll in 8 polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: ECI orders repoll in 8 polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya In for Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms from April 20-22

Up to Very Heavy Rains to Lash Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya Till Apr 26.

LIVE UPDATES: 38 per cent voters exercise franchise till 1pm in Arunachal

LIVE UPDATES: 38 per cent voters exercise franchise till 1pm in Arunachal

Arunachal West Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Kiren Rijiju Vs INC’s Nabam Tuki

Arunachal West Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP’s Kiren Rijiju Vs INC’s Nabam Tuki

Campaigning end for both Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections in Arunachal Pradesh

Campaigning end for both Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: First batch of polling teams airlifted to remote areas

Arunachal: First batch of polling teams airlifted to remote areas

Arunachal: Expelled BJP ZPM’s seek time to explain their stand

Arunachal: Expelled BJP ZPM’s seek time to explain their stand

Arunachal: Ninong Ering undergoing traditional healing process of Ipak after accident

Arunachal: Ninong Ering undergoing traditional healing process of Ipak after accident

Arunachal: Ninong Ering, three others injured in a road accident

Arunachal: Ninong Ering, three others injured in a road accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button