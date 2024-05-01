Arunachal: Department of AHV & DD, Nirjuli observes May Day with plantation of saplings

NIRJULI- Along with rest of the state, the May Day/Labour Day was celebrated by the department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development (AHV&DD) at the central cattle breeding farm, Nirjuli amidst the presence of officers, staffs and guests from other veterinary colleges.

While marking the day, a plantation programme was carried out in the premises adjoining the farm complex in which several species of tree saplings were planted. The plantation programme was carried out to raise greenery around the premises of the farm as well as for afforestation purposes to fight global warming due to rapid depletion of forest coverage in the state.

Joining in the plantation programme, Dr Danjan Longri, Director, AHV&DD Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr Taba Heli, Joint Director, Composite Livestock Farm, Dr Chhinjo Meyor Gao, Manager, Central Cattle Breeding Farm (CCBF), Dr Taking Gammi SVO, CCBF, Dr Seba Yomdo, SVO FMP planted tree saplings and also motivated the staffs with touching speeches, On the day 8 other guest doctors from College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Central Agricultural University, Selesih, Aizawl, Mizoram and College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam along with the staffs of CCBF participated, informed Dr. Taking Gammi, SVO, CCBF, Nirjuli.