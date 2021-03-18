Arunachal: DC Tezu applauds AUS’ work for its remarkable contribution towards Divyangjans

NAMSAI- DC Tezu Marge Sora visited the diagnostic cum hearing aid fitment camp of Arunachal University of Studies ( AUS ) along with his wife, colleagues with 54 speech and hearing differently abled children and senior citizen.

He was very much impressed from the facilities provided by AUS. He further quoted that AUS as a leading institution of Arunachal Pradesh is not only providing best of the educational facilities and infrastructure but also helping in rehabilitation of DIVYANGJAN population of the state.

He applauded the event by saying that we are lucky to be born in a country like India where there is brotherhood which makes us strive for togetherness keeping aside any kind of disability.

He further thanked the parents and guardians of the beneficiaries to show their enthusiasm in enrolling for the fitment camp. He also showed his full support to future accomplishments as such and to spread awareness among people not only in the district but also all over the state.

Anupam Das, Joint Nodal Officer of AYJNISHD briefed him about the programme and he also distributed hearing aid to around 15 people. He also congratulated to Dr. Ashwani Lochan, President of World Education Mission for sponsoring 20 DIVYANGJANS into various university programmes.

He quoted that the camp is for both suffering from total or partial hearing disability. He also provided a brief overview of the camp by highlighting that the national institute is based in Mumbai and has two regional headquarters at Secunderabad and Kolkatta.

The main motto of the organization is to provide aid to the grassroot level and the regional centre play an important role in reaching the remote areas. He advocated for an inclusive society and a follow up treatment for those who have no response even after the fitment of hearing aid by providing them facility for a cochlear implantation.

Prof. D.S.Hernwal, Dean (Education and Special Education) informed the media that a total number of 152 beneficiaries were provided hearing aid during the camp. He also informed that a total number of 27 students has been short listed for availing 100% scholarship from WEM for pursuing higher education at AUS and he has taken consent from WEM office to accommodate additional 7 students. Joint Registrar Himanshu Panchal informed that establishment of ear mould and hearing aid repair lab at AUS will be very helpful.

Dr. Ashwani Lochan has announced in collaboration with AYJNISHD Arunachal University of Studies will organize an employer meet in the month of May for the purpose of employment for trained DIVYANGJANS in various industries.

He also assured for a collaborative functioning with AYJNISHD and as an initiative he assured to carry out the training of selected faculties to further assist the welfare programme along with the timely engagement for the beneficiaries. He further emphasized that the collaboration is constant and will strive towards the betterment of the community not only in this sector but in all spheres.

Dr. Prasanjeet Majumdar of AYJNISHD, Sh. Palash Dutta, Dr. Rani Jha Director (Science); interacted with the beneficiaries and provided them information about operations of the distributed equipment’s. Programme was concluded by the Vote of thanks by Mr. Himanshu Panchal, Jt. Registrar.