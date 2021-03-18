Arunachal Fire Update: Two died, 114 houses gutted in fire in Longliang village

LAZU ( By Gawang Sumpa ) – Two persons, including a five- year-old girl, were burnt to death and 114 thatched houses were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in Longliang village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Thursday, an official said. The incident took place at around 11am to 12.30 pm at Longliang village 45kms from Khonsa, the district head quarter.

As per reports received from ground zero – EAC I/c. Lazu D.K. Thungdok who rushed the spot to take stock of life loss and properties loss, informed that “out of 139 houses and population 702 as per 2011 census – total 114 houses and two lives have been gutted in fire at around 11am to 12.30”. Though the fire brigade with team of Tirap police rushed the spot couldn’t saved any properties and lives, as fire caught was finished within one hour.

The reason for fire accident is yet to ascertained.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize informed that essential commodities like rice, salt and potatoes have sent through special relief team from DC’s office, Khonsa to meet up a night dinners, added that he has contacted over phone with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Minister for PHE&WS Wangki Lowang, HMLA Wanglin Lowangdong, HMLA Wanglam Sawin and HMLA Chakat Aboh, Minister for RWD Honchun Ngandam, ZPC Tirap Chathong Lowang to render relief assistance to the fire victims and bereaved family of Longliang village.

The Tirap DC, SP and HoDs will be visiting the fire victims and bereaved families tomorrow alongwith relief items.

EAC I/c. Lazu D.K. Thungdok acknowledged received of immediate relief items from District Administration Tirap, ZPM Lazu Rangmo Ranto and villagers of Pongkong.

The DC Tirap also appealed all to render helping hands to the fire victims on humanitarian ground.