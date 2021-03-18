Arunachal Airgun surrender Abhiyan: 47 Airgun surrendered on the launching day

LUMDUNG( East Kameng ) With a motives to protect and save the wildlife, the State government launched “Arunachal Airgun surrender Abhiyan” here at Lumdung village of East Kameng district on Wednesday.

The ceremony was organised by Debeyar Socio Cultural Welfare Organization in support of department of environment and forest. The launching ceremony was witness by massive gathering of locals, youths and public leaders of the area.

The launching ceremony was Inaugurated by Environment and Forest Minister, Mama Natung. On the occasion around 47 Airgun has been surrendered by the public’s of District and also two numbers of wild dog has been hand over to forest department by Rajo Gyadi.

Addressing the gathering Minister Mama Natung said, our peoples need awareness on environmental and wildlife protection. we are gradually losing our verities of wild animals, birds, and many of them are endangered because of our peoples go for hunting and kill them.

If the killing of wild animals will be continuing in near future our children are not able see real wild animal. So today we have to start from our home village, because there is thought that “charity begins at home” So we started today from here and this abhiyan will be spread throughout the state, he added.

He gratitude to all who had surrendered their Airgun and promised themselves to not kill innocent wild animal and birds from today. he also assured that he will be discuses with department about reimburse to them who were surrender their Airgun.

Further Minister also directed the Deputy Commissioner of East Kameng district issue a notice for not selling of Airgun and its cartridge in district’s gun shop. And strong action to be take if anyone found killing birds and wild animal.

On this occasion Thrizino MLA and Advisor to government of Arunachal Pradesh on Environment & Forest Department Kumsi Sidisow, in his address aid that, its responsibility to every one of us to protect the environment and wildlife of our state because our peoples are killing them, not outsider.

He also said that all the surrender Airgun will be keep in museum in forest department.

PCF RK Singh. Appreciated the organiser and department for these Abhiyan and hope that the Abhiyan will be success and the environment of Arunachal Pradesh remain pure and clean.

Attending the program DC East Kameng P. Abhishek Polumatla, said by using modern technology, we disturbing environment and nature of state, whereas environment Arunachal Pradesh is still pure so he requested every one keep it up, and we should launch more awareness for conservation nature

He also announced that there will be reward to those Gaon Bura, PRI leader who will be actively participate in this Abhiyan to eradicate the hunting and killing of wildlife.

He also advice all the government officers, who keeping Airgun should surrender.