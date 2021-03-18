Itanagar: Young girl found dead inside auto-rickshaw in F Sector

ITANAGAR- An unidentified young girl has been found dead inside a off-road auto-rickshaw in F-sector , Itanagar city on Thursday morning, said police sources.

“At around 6 am, we received a phone call regarding the sighting of a dead body inside an auto rickshaw at F-sector, Itanagar. The police reached the spot and started its preliminary inquest,” told officer-in-charge, Itanagar Police Station, Phassang Simi.

The OC further told that the girl could not identified at first as she did not have any ID with her. However, police recovered a cell phone from the deceased’s possession.

“On dialling the last number from her phone, one boy reportedly, the deceased boy friend picked the call. He told the police that he had spoken to the girl last night at around 10 pm. He identified her as Manisha, but could not tell her full name,” the OC told.

The deceased girl’s identity could not be confirmed as nobody could tell her real name. Hence, the body is kept at the R K Mission Hospital mortuary for next 72 hours as per law to let her family come and claim it or someone can visit and identify. OC said.

According to the police, no external injury was found on the body. They suspect it to be a case of drugs overdose or drug addict.

However, Capital SP Jimmy Chiram has appeal the citizens of capital complex to help in identifying the deceased.