Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Congratulates Powerlifting Gold Medalist Akbari Khatoon of Tawang

Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauds Tawang’s Akbari Khatoon after she clinched gold in the 56 kg category at the WPC National Powerlifting Championship 2026 in Noida.

Last Updated: 17/02/2026
ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated Ms Akbari Khatoon of Tawang for winning the National Gold Medal in the 56 kg category at the WPC National Powerlifting Championship 2026 held in Noida, recognising her achievement as a milestone for sports in the state.

According to official statements, Akbari Khatoon delivered a strong overall performance, registering lifts of 110 kg in squat, 42.5 kg in bench press and 117.5 kg in deadlift to secure the top podium finish at the national-level competition.

Born and brought up in Tawang and fluent in Monpa, Khatoon’s sporting journey has progressed steadily — from becoming a district champion to earning the title of State Strong Woman, and now emerging as a national champion. Her victory has also opened the door for her to represent India in international competitions, marking a significant achievement for athletes from the Northeast.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised her dedication and resilience, stating that her success has brought pride to Arunachal Pradesh and will inspire young athletes across the state to pursue excellence in sports. He extended his best wishes for her future tournaments and continued success on the global stage.

Sports observers note that Khatoon’s accomplishment reflects the growing presence of women athletes from remote regions in national strength sports, highlighting the importance of grassroots training and institutional support in nurturing talent. Her victory has been widely celebrated in Tawang, where she is seen as a role model for aspiring powerlifters and young sportspersons.

Last Updated: 17/02/2026
