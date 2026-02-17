Arunachal

Arunachal’s Dr Yasum Litin Achieves Cardiac Anaesthesia Milestone

Dr Yasum Litin completes DM in Cardiac Anaesthesia from Goa Medical College, becoming Arunachal Pradesh’s first superspecialist in the field and a pioneer from Northeast India.

Last Updated: 17/02/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal’s Dr Yasum Litin Achieves Cardiac Anaesthesia Milestone

ITANAGAR-  In a significant milestone for healthcare in Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast region, Dr Yasum Litin has completed her Doctorate of Medicine (DM) in Cardiac Anaesthesia from Goa Medical College, becoming the first superspecialist in the discipline from the state and the first woman from Northeast India to achieve the distinction.

A native of Yingkiong in Upper Siang district, Dr Litin’s accomplishment has been widely acknowledged as a major step forward for advanced cardiac care in a region where highly specialised medical expertise remains limited.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Dr. Yasum Litin on her achievement, noting in a social media post that at a time when specialised cardiac anaesthesia is crucial for advanced heart surgeries, her expertise will significantly strengthen healthcare access for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- CM Pema Khandu Congratulates Powerlifting Gold Medalist Akbari Khatoon of Tawang

Cardiac anaesthesia is considered a highly specialised branch of medicine that supports complex heart surgeries, including bypass procedures and advanced cardiovascular interventions. The DM programme, offered as a three-year super-speciality course, requires advanced postgraduate training and is among the most demanding pathways in anaesthesiology.

Public figures and community members have congratulated Dr Litin, noting that her achievement not only reflects personal dedication but also symbolises growing representation of doctors from remote regions in highly specialised medical fields. Observers say that such expertise could play a vital role in strengthening healthcare access, particularly for patients requiring advanced cardiac procedures who often travel outside the state for treatment.

Also Read- Water Crisis Concerns Rise in Deomali and Longding

Healthcare professionals point out that the presence of trained cardiac anaesthesia specialists is crucial for expanding heart surgery services and improving patient outcomes. In regions like Arunachal Pradesh, where specialised medical infrastructure is still evolving, the emergence of superspecialists is seen as an encouraging development for future healthcare planning.

Dr Litin’s journey — from a remote district in Arunachal Pradesh to completing one of India’s most advanced medical specialisations — is being viewed as an inspiration for aspiring medical professionals across the Northeast. Her achievement highlights the importance of sustained investment in medical education and capacity building to address gaps in specialised healthcare services.

Tags
Last Updated: 17/02/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

The 56th Tamla Du Festival at Medo blended sacred rituals, vibrant dances and cultural pride, highlighting Mishmi heritage and the role of festivals in preserving identity.

Arunachal: Rituals, Dance and Unity Mark Tamla Du Festival

Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Bhogamur inaugurated by MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom as NQAS assessment highlights progress in rural healthcare services in Namsai.

Arunachal: Namsai Gets New Ayushman Arogya Mandir Facility

CM Pema Khandu Urges Youth to Build Viksit Arunachal

CM Pema Khandu Urges Youth to Build Viksit Arunachal

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Reviews VVP Road Work in Anjaw

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Reviews VVP Road Work in Anjaw

Arunachal: Massive Fire Engulfs Walong Town in Anjaw District

Arunachal: Massive Fire Engulfs Walong Town in Anjaw District

Assam Rifles Holds Medical Camp in Soha Village

Assam Rifles Holds Medical Camp in Soha Village

Seminar Highlights Challenges in Arunachal Border Areas

Seminar Highlights Challenges in Arunachal Border Areas

Arunachal: Eviction Drive Conducted Near Daporijo Airfield

Arunachal: Eviction Drive Conducted Near Daporijo Airfield

Arunachal: Sahkarita Sammelan in Pasighat Focuses on Rural Livelihoods

Arunachal: Sahkarita Sammelan in Pasighat Focuses on Rural Livelihoods

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Runne Village, East Siang

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Runne Village, East Siang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button