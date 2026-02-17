Arunachal’s Nidum Dabi Storms to Victory at Jim Festival 2026

JIMIRI GAON ( Assam )- Pure grit, roaring engines and relentless momentum — that was the story of Jim Festival 2026 as Nidum Dabi, with co-driver Karmo Riba, stormed to victory to claim the Best Offroader Driver title in one of the Northeast’s toughest offroad battles.

Hosted by Brahma Offroaders, the three-day adrenaline rush from February 12 to 14 pushed drivers to their limits across muddy pits, technical trails and unforgiving terrain. With competitors arriving from across the region, the festival turned into a high-stakes contest of control, endurance and fearless driving.

Dabi’s performance stood out from the opening stages. Calm under pressure and precise on difficult sections, he navigated obstacles that challenged even seasoned drivers. Organisers described the winning run as a masterclass in offroad strategy — balancing speed with control when every second mattered.

Spectators witnessed dramatic climbs, daring manoeuvres and edge-of-the-seat finishes, reflecting the growing momentum of adventure motorsports in Northeast India. As the dust settled, one name echoed across the track — Nidum Dabi — now firmly etched among the region’s rising offroad stars.