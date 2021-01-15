Arunachal: Chukhu Bablu of JDU elected as new Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Papum Pare dist

YUPIA- First meeting of Zilla Parishad and election of new Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Papum Pare district conducted successfully at DC’s Conference Hall, Yupia today.

Chukhu Bablu, ZPM XIII- Gumto from Janata Dal ( United) Party has been elected and declared as new Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Papum Pare district through a secret ballot voting process. He defeated BJP contestant Nabam Tagi , ZPM IX-Leporiang.

Simultaneously, selection and election of 98 Gram Panchayats Chairpersons has also been conducted under the supervision of concerned Member Secretaries in their respective jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, at the very outset, Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare Pige Ligu congratulated all newly elected Zilla Parishad Members and called upon all members to work for the welfare of people and better development of Papum Pare District as a whole.

DC also advised the ZPMs of border areas like Kimin,Tarasso, Kakoi and Balijan to maintain good rapport with their counterparts in Assam and to play pivotal role in maintaining peace and tranquillity in their respective areas.

He also asked them to get themselves well acquainted with guidelines of their role and responsibilities and assured that all concerned admin officers and HoDs will always be there to guide them during any problem.

DPDO-Cum Member Secretary ADC Yupia Tabang Bodung administered oath to ZPMs and oversees all process of election in a very meticulous way. Papum Pare District has 16 Zilla Parishad Members and 390 Gram Panchayats Members.