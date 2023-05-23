Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviews the implementation of Budget Announcements 2023-24

ITANAGAR- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein held a comprehensive review meeting at his office in Itanagar today to assess the progress of the implementation of Budget Announcements 2023-24.

The primary objective of the review meeting was to ensure the efficient execution of policies, schemes and programs outlined in the recently announced budget. Recognizing the critical role played by each department in driving progress and development in the State, Mein emphasized the need for enhanced coordination and cooperation among all the departments.

The total budget announcement for the FY 23-24 is Rs. 2,450 Cr, out of which Rs. 1,880 Cr has been earmarked under the New Budget Announcement, and the remaining amount of Rs. 570 Cr is part of the ongoing Budget Announcement. So far, a total of 86 action plans have been submitted out of a total of 141 budget announcements.

The deadlines for the submission of BE and Guidelines for clearance/vetting of Budget Announcement to Planning & Investment department is due on 1st May 2023, and the clearance of Budget Estimates & Vetting, along with the clearance of new & revised guidelines is due on 15th and 31st May 2023, respectively. Thereafter, the submission of proposals for Finance Concurrence to FD for all the new schemes/projects under BE will need to be submitted by 30th September 2023.

During the meeting, the officials engaged in fruitful discussions, sharing valuable insights and highlighting achievements made so far in implementing the budgetary measures.

Addressing the meeting, Mein advised the department heads to timely select the beneficiaries for beneficiary oriented schemes and asked them to nominate a Nodal Officer for their department to follow up the activities including movement of files.

He also urged the officials to adhere to the timelines strictly and facilitate smooth implementation of this year’s budget 2023-24.

The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretaries, Sarath Chauhan (Finance, Planning & Investment), Kaling Tayeng (PWD), Rinku Dugga (Indigenous Affairs), PCCF, Jitendra Kumar, Commissioners, Secretaries and Directors representing various departments of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh among others.