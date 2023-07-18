Arunachal Cabinet decides to grant special remission to four prisoners

ITANAGAR- As many as four prisoners will walk-out free from jails in Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

This decision has been taken in cabinet meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday.

The state Cabinet Meeting that took several important decisions for welfare of the people and development of the state.

In order to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), the state Cabinet decided to grant special remission to prisoners of specific categories.

At least 4 male prisoners serving terms in jails will walk-out free this Independence Day provided the Cabinet’s recommendation is approved by the Governor.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.