Arunachal

Arunachal: RK Joshi and Nich Rika appointed as Chairman and Member of APSERC

Dy Chief Minister Chowna Mein administers Oath of Office and Secrecy to both of them.

Last Updated: July 18, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: RK Joshi and Nich Rika appointed as Chairman and Member of APSERC

ITANAGAR- Former Chief Engineer (Hydropower) R.K. Joshi has been appointed as the Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (APSERC) under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Advocate Nich Rika has been appointed as Member APSERC.

On July 18, 2023, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to R.K. Joshi and Nich Rika for their respective posts of Chairman and Member of APSERC.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Conference Hall of the office of the Deputy Chief Minister in Itanagar and was attended by MLA and Advisor (Power) Balo Raja, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Principal Secretary (Finance & Planning) Sharat Chauhan, Commissioner (Hydropower) Ankur Garg, Secretary (Power) Ajay Kumar Bisht, the Chief Engineers of Power and Hydropower Department and other senior officers.

During the ceremony, Deputy Chief Minister Mein congratulated the newly appointed officials and stated that they will play an important role in further enhancing the scope of APSERC in public interest.

