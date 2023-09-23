ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: BJP Mahila Morcha celebrate the passing of women reservation bills

Speaking on the occasion Biyuram Wahge MLA cum State BJP President said that " women are playing very important role in the society,.............

Arunachal: BJP Mahila Morcha celebrate the passing of women reservation bills

ITANAGAR-   Arunachal Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha celebrated the passing of women reservation bills “Nari Shakti Vandan  Adhiniyam” in both the houses of parliament in just concluded special session of the parliament. Mahila in large numbers gathered at the BJP party HQ, Itanagar today, including beneficiaries of various government schemes to extend their greetings to the Prime Minister.

Speaking on the occasion Biyuram Wahge MLA cum State BJP President said that “ women are playing very important role in the society, women’s participation in politics through reservation is essential for the development of democratic societies. When women are represented in political leadership, they bring diverse perspectives. he added.

Mrs  Kohman K Ngemu State President Mahila Morcha expressed thanks and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and team for initiative and landmark decision for the empowerment of women folks in the country. She said that Mahila morcha is all efficient and ready to take a responsibility in days to come in all front.

Zingnu Namchoom MLA cum State General Secretary said that “  Modi’s Govt. was making efforts to ensure women’s participation in democracy through this law. This was the commitment of BJP Govt, and today, we have fulfilled it.

Mrs  Yalem Taga Burang State Vice-President urged upon the karyakartas to carry forward the programme and policies of the govt at the grass root level to avail the various benefits from the govt.

Nalong Mize State General Secretary said that the dreams of long standing demands of the women come true.

Besides Smti Doter Nyodu General Secretary Mahila Morcha and others also spokes on the occasion.

