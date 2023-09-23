Arunachal: grand entrance arch of Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar unveiled

NAROTTAM NAGAR- Swami Divyananda, Senior Trustee of Ramakrishna Mission, and Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, Cossipore, Kolkata, West Bengal, unveiled a grand entrance arch of Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar near Buddha Statue.

Wangpha Lowang, former Education Minister, and other community leaders attended the event, as did scores of Ramakrishna Mission Sarada Vidyalaya guardians and students.

In his address to the students on the occasion, the Swami urged them to work hard and serve the nation and state together.

Bodhi Dwar will undoubtedly become another tourist destination in the district. The arch was meticulously designed and sculpted by Indian master artists.