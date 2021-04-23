Arunachal: Bharat Petroleum opens new oil depot at Sirbor area near Ruksin

PASIGHAT- In a formal ceremonial function of opening of a new oil depot at Siribor area, some 3 KM away from Ruksin Check gate along the National Highway-515, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Ruksin, Tajing Jonnom opened M/s- Darang Petroleum of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) depot today in the presence of BPCL’s Sales Manager for NE region, A. Y. Shyam, proprietor of the oil depot, Kalom Darang, Tarin Darang, Chief Engineer (Urban Dev), ZPMs Smti Aruni Jamoh, Bimol Lego, social activists Omir Tatin and others.

After opening of the new oil depot, ADC Ruksin, Jonnom advised the BPCL and depot proprietor to maintain the quality of fuel for customers’ satisfaction. While A. K. Shyam, Sales Manager BPCL Guwahati region covering the state of Arunachal Pradesh informed that the BPCL is maintaining the quality and if any customers want to check the quality may check at point of time.

On the question of manipulation of fuel filling, Shyam said that a new technology has been added in the new outlet with family fairing of the depot with the BPCL where any manipulation attempt will be directly detected by the BPCL control room. “A non changeable machine has also been fitted on the depot wherein any change attempt and it will be not possible as OTP will be required to do such malpractices”, added Shyam.

The residents of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh boundary including the people of other districts including the part of eastern Arunachal passing through this area need more oil outlets to meet the growing demands of oil and this outlet will be of immense public service.