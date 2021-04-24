Arunachal:  Guv, CM extend Moh Mol and Gumkum Gumpa greetings

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed Moh Mol and Gumkum Gumpa greetings

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his warm greetings to the people of the State on the festive occasion of Moh Mol and Gumkum Gumpa. He expressed his hope that these festivals of the Tangsa and Puroik communities will herald a year of prosperity for all and promote amity amongst various communities of the State.

In his message, the Governor said that festivals are part and parcel of all communities. It is a means to protect, promote and carry forward the traditions and cultural heritage. Our vibrant Tangsa community has been observing the festival of Moh-Mol, an agriculture related festival since time immemorial with great joy to invoke the blessing of Almighty for good harvest. Gumkum Gumpa, the occasion of reunion and collective resettlement has been celebrated by the Puroik community. I hope that these festivals would continue to be celebrated regularly for strengthening goodwill amongst the people, he said.

On this festive occasion, I take this opportunity to appeal to all the citizens of the State to observe the precautions against COVID-19 and make full effort in checking the spread of this deadly virus, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his warm greetings on the occasion of Moh Mol and Gumkum-Gumka festivals, celebrated by the Tangsa and Puroik communities of the state respectively.

“I wish my Tangsa brothers and sisters on the joyous occasion of Moh Mol that marks the end of sowing season and the end of toil and labour in the fields. I join you all on this joyous beginning of a fresh season and a time for merriment with great zeal and enthusiasm,” Khandu said in his message.

He offered prayers for a prosperous harvest season, and for wealth and longevity of the community.

Khandu also prayed for the departed souls as per tradition of Moh Mol and expressed gratitude to them for passing on the rich cultural heritage of the Tangsas to the next generation.

In another message, the Chief Minister congratulated members of the Puroik community for celebrating their most important festival – Gumkum Gumpa – with fanfare centrally since 1979 in the month of April every year that symbolically marked collective settlement of the community hitherto known for migrating from one place to other.

On the auspicious occasion, Khandu reaffirmed the commitment of the state government in upliftment and welfare of each community of the state.

“On Gumkum Gumpa, I reassure that no matter how large or small a community is, the government will equally treat all and see to it that fruits of development is equitably distributed to each community, each tribe and each district,” Khandu added. The Chief Minister however appealed his fellow citizens to follow the COVID appropriate behaviour during the celebrations.