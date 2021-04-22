National

AP Police (IRBn) Shows Humanity during Election Duty in West Bengal  

April 22, 2021
DINAJPUR ( West Bengal ):  AP Police(IRBn) personnels, who are in election duty in West Bengal, with their commander Tumme Amo,  shows the humanity.

A photo posted by Tumme Amo in his facebook page  showing that ” a Young IRBN personnel is coming out of the Polling Booth carrying an elderly woman in his lap.  Amo gives the caption of this photo— Duties with Love & Care, and Win Back Love & Respect….”

The photo taken during the 6th phase West Bengal Assembly Election was held today on 22/04/2021. 8 (eight) AP IRBn Coys were allotted 134 polling booths and polling remained peaceful in all  our 134 booths, informed Tumme Amo from Dinajpur .

All 4 Assistant Commanders visited all their polling booths and briefed our deployed IRBN personnel of our AOR and 8 CC’s with QRT also visited their AOR through out the day.  Our jawans even assisted many old & disabled to reach booths & won applications, Amo informed.

Meanwhile after this 6th phase election, we are being  released from WB Election duties and Force will move for home very soon happily, informed Amo.

