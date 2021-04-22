Eastern Army Commander visits forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Lt Gen Anil Chauhan, GOC-in-C Eastern Command visited units deployed in forward locations of Arunachal Pradesh on April 21- 22.

The General Officer interacted with the troops and called upon them to demonstrate professionalism in their conduct during maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the Northern Borders while being well prepared for all eventualities simultaneously.

The Army Commander commended the achievements of the units of Spear Corps for maintaining high level of operational preparedness and appreciated their untiring endeavours towards assisting the local populace and civil administration in development of far flung and remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh.