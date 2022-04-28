Arunachal

Arunachal: AUPO donates relief to Yingkiong fire victims

April 28, 2022
PASIGHAT-  Joining with rest of other contributors to the victims of Yingkiong fire accident of 21st April 2022, the Adiland Upright People’s Organisation (AUPO) has also  contributed an amount of Rs 52,320 (Rupees fifty two thousands three hundred twenty) only to the fire victims of Yingkiong, Upper Siang district on 26th April 2022.
AUPO team relief amount contribution was headed by Bapir perme, Chairman of relief committee and he was accompanied by President, AUPO, Ms Miti Gao along with other executive members. The relief cash amount was received by Dochora Lama, SDO, DC office Yingkiong.
 The fire accident had occurred in the market area of Upper Siang HQ Yingkiong on 21 April, gutting down 33 shops and houses.

