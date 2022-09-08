ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Assembly adopts Transplantation of Human Organ Act

Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang moved the government resolution in the House, PTI reports said .

September 8, 2022
ITANAGAR-   The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted the Transplantation of Human Organ Act 1994 (Amendment Act 2011), through a government resolution.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang moved the government resolution in the House, PTI reports said .

The Act was passed by Parliament which received the assent of the President on July 8, 1994 and September 27, 2011 respectively.

Making a statement on the resolution, Libang informed that adoption of the Act was important to regulate removal, storage and transplantation of human organs for therapeutic purposes and for the preventions of commercial dealings in human organs.

“Adoption of this Act will be our first step towards creating suitable infrastructure for implementation, capacity building of hospital staff and doctors, advocacy for promoting deceased organ and tissue donation, conduct IEC for bringing awareness among general public and establishing national networking and registry,” Libang said.

Presently, there are more than 21 states and Union Territories in the country where establishment of regional and state organ and tissue transplant organizations have been initiated after adoption of the Act in their respective states.

Later the House adopted the resolution through voice vote.

September 8, 2022
