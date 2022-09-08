Arunachal: Congress organises padyatras as a part Bharat Jodo Yatra

ITANAGAR- As a part Bharat Jodo Yatra, City Congress Committee, Block Congress Committee of 13-Itanagar Block and Block Congress Committee of 14- Doimukh Block has jointly organised “Padyatra’ from Indira Gandhi Bhawan, Naharlagun to Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan Itanagar on 8″ September 2022, which was flagged-off by Lombo Tayeng, CLP Leader, AP.

At Sagalee, Nabam Tuki, President APCC flagged-off Padyatra from De-Dolo Bridge Point to Sagalee Town organised by BCC, 15-Sagalee Block.

Similarly, Padyatra was organised by DCCs/BCCs at Palin, Roing, Yachuli, Ziro-Hapoli, Pangin, Seppa, Pakke-Kessang as a part of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to bring people together and to reject the politics of division and to get rid of the politics of division and hate. The country over the last few years under BJP Government are facing sky- rocketing inflation and unemployment.

Kisan and khet mazdoors are being buried under debt, the assets of our country are being sold to crony capitalists, divided on the basis of caste, religion, region, language, food, dress. Today, the voices of people are being suppressed and our Constitutional rights are being crushed.

Efforts are being made to subvert our Constitution, dismantle our institutions, hollow out our democracy and destroy our unity and fraternity. State governments elected by the people are being destabilised by money power and misuse of agencies.